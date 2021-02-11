Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) IT Market Business Opportunities 2027: MAXIMUS., Xerox, Oracle, Infosys, Microsoft, Noridian Healthcare Solutions

This Report studies the Health Insurance Exchange market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Health Insurance Exchange market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) IT Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Public Exchanges, and Private Exchanges), By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), By End User (Health Plans/Payers, Government Agencies, Third Party Administrators, Brokerage Firms, & Consultancies), and Geography

Health Insurance exchange (HIX) is emerging as the de facto acronym across state and federal government stakeholders, and the private sector technology and service providers that are helping states build their exchanges. Health insurance exchange (HIX) is the latest trend in an online market place. Built on more than a decade of experience with the medicare advantage and managed Medicaid industry, Inovalon’s suite of innovative solutions support qualified health plans (QHPs) offering health insurance coverage to individuals and small groups on the health insurance exchange (HIX) marketplace.

The “Global Health insurance exchange IT Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global health insurance exchange IT market with detailed market segmentation by type, Component, phase, end-users, and geography. The global health insurance exchange IT market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, numerous funding sources from federal governments, federal health insurance mandates, federal funding, trend toward defined contribution model is the primary factor which is driving the growth of health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market. Operations and maintenance segment are expected to highly grow during forecast period, therefore it has expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The global health insurance exchange (HIX) IT market is segmented on the basis of type, component, phase, and end-users. The type segment includes, public exchanges, and private exchanges. The segment of public exchanges is further classified into, state-based exchanges, federally facilitated exchanges (FFE), state partnership model. On the private exchanges basis market is segmented as, multi-carrier exchange, and single-carrier exchanges. Based on component, the market is segmented as, software, hardware, and services. Based on end users, the market is classified as, health plans/payers, government agencies, and third party administrators, brokerage firms, & consultancies.

North America is likely to witness highest growth rate on account of increased adoption of private health exchanges among increasingly health conscious consumers. U.S. held highest share in the global industry and is expected to continue leading the global market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region do not have a considerable stake in this market. However, Asian countries such as Japan, China, and India are expected to offer possible growth opportunities to HIX stakeholders. In Japan, various favorable government initiatives are focusing on strengthening healthcare services, Such as the e-Japan policy, new IT reform strategy.

