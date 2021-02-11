Hemoperfusion Market is Booming Massively by 2024 with Top Players Jafron Biomedical, Baxter (Gambro), Biosun Medical, Kaneka, Asahi-Kasei, Aier

According to this study, over the next five years the Hemoperfusion market will register a 18.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 554.1 million by 2024, from US$ 278.7 million in 2019.

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hemoperfusion business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hemoperfusion market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Hemoperfusion value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Activated Carbon Adsorption

Resin Adsorption

Resin Adsorption takes up the largest share of the market segmentation of 76%, and is the fastest growing segment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hepatic Encephalopathy

Certain Autoimmune Diseases

Drug Overdose

Specific Intoxications

Others

Hepatic Encephalopathy occupies the largest market share of Hepatic Encephalopathy and is the fastest growing

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Jafron Biomedical

Baxter (Gambro)

Biosun Medical

Kaneka

Asahi-Kasei

Aier

Toray Medical

Zibo Kangbei

Cytosorbents

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Contents:

Global Hemoperfusion Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Hemoperfusion by Manufacturers

4 Hemoperfusion by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Hemoperfusion Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

