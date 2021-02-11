India Hand Hygine Market 2016 Analysis and Forecast to 2021

Hand hygiene market in India is bifurcated mainly into liquid hand wash products and hand sanitizer product. The report covers the detailed insights of the hand hygiene market in the Indian market. The report covers the Indian hand hygiene market in a detailed segmental analysis with the value analysis. The report also covers the leading companies that are involved in the manufacturing of the hand hygiene products. The different brands and companies involved in the organized hand hygiene market in India are also analyzed in this report. The report also gives an idea on the product variant pricing analysis of each of the product available in the liquid hand wash and hand sanitizer market.

Request a sample report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/752860-india-hand-hygine-market-outlook-2021

Hand hygiene products have seen a drastic growth in the recent years in India. Improving hand washing habits, growing awareness of infectious disease and the increasing availability of specialized hand hygiene products have been one of the major reasons for the adoption of consumers towards the consumption of hand hygiene products such as liquid hand wash soaps and hand sanitizer. India hand hygiene market grew with a CAGR of about 26.62% in the period of five years from 2010 to 2015. People normally use liquid hand wash soaps after eating or before eating, preparing food, after using toilet, after touching dusty things, etc in their daily lives. Liquid hand wash soaps aim to serve as germ protector and keep away from infectants. They usually contain a mix of water, triclosan, detergent, fragrance and moisturizers. The increasing number of players interested to enter this segment is one major reason for developing market. Raising health concerns and growing popularity of liquid hand wash and hand sanitizer are expected to boost the overall hand hygiene market over the forecast period.

According to “India Hand Hygiene Market Outlook, 2021”, the Indian hand hygiene market is still at a very nascent stage. Many companies are present in the Indian market as people are shifting more towards the hygiene side. Health concerns have always been a major factor to the Indian consumers and so are the manufacturers who are trying to market the product with the same aspect. Reckitt Benckiser, Hindustan Unilever, and Colgate-Palmolive India are some of the companies that have acquired a major share in the Indian market. The consumption of liquid hand wash is high as compared to hand sanitizer, where hand sanitizer is still a new category for many consumers. People trust on liquid hand wash as it helps them to maintain hygiene on daily basis, while hand sanitizers are more convenient where water and soaps are not available. Hand sanitizers include high amount of alcohol which kills 99% germs after rubbing it on hands. Manufacturers are promoting to create awareness by celebrity endorsements, promotional activities in various events and awareness campaigns to make the consumers aware about the need of proper hand washing practices with soap and water, infectious disease and how hand hygiene products protect them from infectants. Dettol dominates the Indian hand hygiene market along with being a leader in liquid hand wash and hand sanitizer categories, followed by Lifebuoy, which are the most used product in India. In the coming years, more brands are expected to make their presence in the Indian market. Innovative packaging and delivery formats of the products has driven the liquid hand wash and hand sanitizer market in past few years, and will continue to expand the categories by introducing newer forms and delivery formats of the products. Manufacturers are coming with many herbal substitutes to the present liquid hand wash and hand sanitizer market in India.

Complete report details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/752860-india-hand-hygine-market-outlook-2021

Key points in table of content

1. Executive Summary

2. India Hand Hygiene Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Company

2.2.2. By Segment

3. India Liquid Hand Wash Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Brand

3.2.2. By Delivery Format

3.2.3. By Ingredient

3.2.4. By End User

3.3. Raw Material Analysis

3.4. Manufacturing Process

3.5. Product, Variant & Pricing Analysis

4. India Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Brand

4.2.2. By Segment

4.2.3. By Format

4.2.4. By End User

4.3. Raw Material Analysis

4.4. Product, Variant & Pricing Analysis

5. Channel Partner Analysis

6. India – Economic Profile

7. PEST Analysis

8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Key Drivers

8.2. Key Challenges

9. Market Trends & Developments

9.1. Hand Wash & Hand Sanitizers entering in households

9.2. Innovation in delivery formats of liquid hand wash products

9.3. Alcohol Free Hand Sanitizer – Making footprints in Indian market

9.4. Ongoing demand for hand sanitizer from institutional segment

9.5. Growing demand for environment-friendly natural hand hygiene products

9.6. Rising online shopping for health care products

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd.

10.2.2. Hindustan Unilever Limited

10.2.3. Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd.

10.2.4. Godrej Consumer Products Limited

10.2.5. Dabur India Ltd

10.2.6. The Himalaya Drug Company

10.2.7. ITC Limited

10.2.8. Herbal Startegi

10.2.9. Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting

10.2.10. Pristine Care Products Pvt. Ltd.