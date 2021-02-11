Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Air Products and Chemicals, Cryogenic Systems Equipment, GEA Group and John Bean Technologies

The latest research report about the Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market provides a detailed Analysis and brief overview of the global industry segments. The Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market provides comprises of prominent data of present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the global market size with regards to the revenue, share, growth drivers and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of important data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Individual quick freezing, usually known as IQF. It is a freezing method used in the food processing industry. In the individual quick freezing (IQF) process, unlike other freezing processes, the products are frozen as individual pieces. It helps to freeze the product extremely quickly. The individual quick freezers (IQF) process is far better than the conventional methods. It forms small ice crystals within the product and helps to maintain the fresh quality even after extended shelf life. Individual quick freezing (IQF) is used to freeze and store products like peaches, berries, peas, fish, shrimp, poultry, etc.

The global individual quick freezing (IQF) market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, processing stages, technology and product. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented into spiral freezer, tunnel freezer, box freezer and others. On the basis of the processing stages the market is segmented into pre-processing, freezing, and packaging. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into mechanical IQF and cryogenic IQF. On the basis of the product the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, seafood, meat & poultry, dairy products and convenience food.

The global study on Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

Cryogenic Systems Equipment Inc.

GEA Group AG

John Bean Technologies (JBT)

Marel

OctoFrost Group

Patkol Public Company Limited

Scanico A/S

Starfrost (UK) Ltd

The Linde Group

