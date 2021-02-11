Industrial Smart Motors Market Is Expected to Generate Huge Acquisition – Global analysis and Forecast

The global industrial smart motors market size was valued at $1,207.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,809.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Rise in demand for improving motor efficiency as well as growth in popularity of advanced machine control are the key factors driving the growth of industrial smart motors market. In addition, integration of sensors or other electronic components as well as use of algorithms for anticipating the motor faults and maintenance have improved the motor efficiency in recent years. Thus, reducing the downtime during an unexpected motor failure, maintenance, or services activities is also expected to fuel the demand for smart industrial motors in the coming years.

This market intelligence report on Industrial Smart Motors market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2018 to 2025. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global market have also been mentioned in the study.

Currently, the global industrial smart motors market is dominated by some key players namely, CG, Dunkermotoren GmbH, HSD SpA, Nidec Corporation, Reliance Precision Limited, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Somfy Systems Inc., TECHNOSOFT SA, and USAutomation among others.

Based on offering, the market is bifurcated into products and services. Further, based on end-user, the market is classified into pumps, fans, compressors, and others. The smart motors are used across different industrial processes and tasks, such as machineries, tools, processing equipment, product packaging, conveyor systems, materials handling, and other industrial applications. Thus, based on market vertical, the market is segmented into power & energy, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and others. To gain a diverse insight based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high CAGR growth of 5.49% from 2018 to 2025.The key players in the global industrial smart motors market are focusing on new product development to gain a strong foothold in the market.

Essential points covered in Global Industrial Smart Motors Market Research are:-

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Industrial Smart Motors Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Industrial Smart Motors Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Industrial Smart Motors Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Industrial Smart Motors Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Industrial Smart Motors Market

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Industrial Smart Motors Market by Offerings

Chapter 5: Industrial Smart Motors Market, By End-User

Chapter 6: Industrial Smart Motors Market, By Industry Vertical

Chapter 7: Industrial Smart Motors Market, By Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

