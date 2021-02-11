Medical Imaging Informatics Market expected to reach $5,383 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% | Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Carestream Health

The report on “Medical Imaging Informatics Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Medical imaging informatics involves usage of digital technology to capture medical images facilitating data analysis to record and correlate observations, and draws conclusions that play a vital role in the diagnosis of medical problems. The implementation of electronic health records (EHR) in the healthcare industry increases the demand for medical imaging to exchange medical images in the various departments of healthcare settings.

The world medical imaging informatics market is expected to reach $5,383 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2022. The factors such as rise in number of diagnostic imaging procedures, decline in cost of medical imaging data storage platforms, and improved healthcare ecosystem play a pivotal role in the growth of the market. However, lack of expertise among healthcare professionals to operate IT-integrated imaging modalities and high deployment cost of medical imaging informatics solutions hamper the market growth.

Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Carestream Health, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Lexmark International Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Esaote SpA, Dell Inc., Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV, Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, Inc., Pie Medical Imaging, Agilent Technologies Inc., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Hologic Inc., Paramed Medical Systems, Millennium Technology Inc.

The world medical imaging informatics market is segmented based on component, application, deployment mode, end user, and geography. Based on the component, it is divided into software, hardware, and services. In the year 2015, the software segment accounted majority share of the overall market due to increase in demand for medical imaging software and rise in the number of medical imaging procedures around the world.

On the basis of application, it is divided into digital & computed radiography, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), nuclear imaging, and mammography. In the year 2015, digital radiography held largest market share in the market and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period due frequent usage of digital radiography in healthcare settings. However, the mammography segment registered fastest growth attributed to increase in incidences of breast cancer worldwide.

Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented into web-based, on-premise, and cloud-based. The web-based deployment mode held largest market share in 2015 attributed due to the easy and low-cost installation of web-based deployment mode in the healthcare settings. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory healthcare service providers, diagnostic & imaging centers, and others (medical universities, and not-for-profit organizations). Hospital dominates the world medical imaging informatics market due to the increase in number of hospitalization cases, which required medical imaging procedures for management.

