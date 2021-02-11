Micro Inverter Market Professional Analysis Report 2019 – Enphase Energy, ABB Group, SunPower, SMA Solar, Delta Energy Systems, SolarEdge Technologies, ReneSola, Siemens

Micro Inverter is an electronic device used in photovoltaic to transform direct current (DC) from solar modules into alternating current (AC). These inverters are normally installed on each solar panel separately, to convert the DC power into AC power at the source itself. Additionally, micro inverters are easy to install and have simpler operations compared to string inverters and central inverters. It also does optimal power production by performing maximum power point tracking for its connected module. Moreover, it offers several benefits over traditional inverters such as greater reliability, higher production, and improved safety.

Key players profiled in the report include Enphase Energy Inc., ABB Group, SunPower Corporation, SMA Solar Technology AG, Delta Energy Systems GmbH, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., ReneSola, Siemens AG, P&P Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and Involar.

At present, the world micro-inverter market is driven by its high reliability and efficient performance. As in micro inverter technology each inverter operates independently; thus, one sheltered or infected panel does not affect the entire system. Moreover, micro-inverters offer higher safety as compared to conventional inverter technologies. However, high installation cost is one of the key restraints to the market growth. Technological advancements in the field of solar cells to increase efficiency and rise in government spending in renewable energy projects are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, connection, end user, and geography. The type segment is segmented into single-and three-phase micro-invertor. The connection segment is classified into stand-alone and grid-connected. On the basis of end user, it is classified into residential and commercial. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD MICRO INVERTER MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 WORLD MICRO INVERTER MARKET, BY CONNECTION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD MICRO INVERTER MARKET, BY END-USER

CHAPTER 7 WORLD MICRO INVERTER MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Enphase Energy, Inc.

8.2 ABB Group

8.3 SunPower Corporation

8.4 SMA Solar Technology AG

8.5 Delta Energy Systems GmbH

8.6 SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

8.7 ReneSola

8.8 Siemens AG

8.9 P&P Energy Technology Co., Limited

8.10 Involar

