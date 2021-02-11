Mobile Banking Application Market Demand and Key Players by 2027: Accenture PLC, ACI Worldwide, Computer Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., IDEALINVENT Technologies P Ltd., Infosys Limited, Jack Henry and Associates

Mobile Banking Application Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Offering (Solution, Services); Deployment (Native Apps, Cloud Based); Applicaiton (Corporate, Retail) and Geography

The demand for mobile banking applications is experiencing high growth on account user-friendly interface and widespread adoption of smart portable devices. The rise of internet banking and relative ease of use are acting as a booster for the development of mobile banking applications. Besides, government initiatives in developing countries such as India are encouraging mobile transactions and creating a favorable market scenario.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accenture PLC, ACI Worldwide, Computer Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., IDEALINVENT Technologies P Ltd., Infosys Limited, Jack Henry and Associates Inc. Banno, Sync1 Systems, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Tyfone Inc.

The mobile banking application market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing user demand coupled with the rapid adoption of smart mobile devices. Also, the ease of banking associated with these applications is further expected to bolster the growth of the mobile banking application market. However, cybersecurity attacks and dependency on internet connections may hamper the overall market growth. Nonetheless, the end-user demand is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the key players of mobile banking application market during the forecast period.

The global mobile banking application market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment, and application. Based on offering, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as native apps and cloud based. The market on the basis of the application is classified as corporate and retail.

