Neurovascular Devices Market Expected to Reach $4.35 billion by 2026 | Johnson & Johnson, Microport Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Stryker, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, W.L. Gore & Associates

The “Neurovascular Devices Market ” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Neurovascular Devices Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

According to Publisher, the Global Neurovascular Devices Market is accounted for $1.90 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are favorable medical reimbursements, rising target patient population and enhanced effectiveness and better patient outcomes. Moreover, rising number of researches in neurovascular therapies and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market. However, commercialization across developing economies and lack of skilled neurosurgeons are hampering the market growth.

Know More|Download Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019273

Neurological devices/Interventional neurology is the non-surgical specialty that uses minimally invasive, image guided techniques for the treatment of most complex and dangerous diseases of neck, brain, and spine. Neurovascular devices are extensively used for the treatment of neurovascular diseases like brain aneurysm, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), and others. A variety of material such as nitinol, cobalt, platinum can be used in neurovascular devices to achieve the specialized characteristics for aneurysm repair and ischemic stroke prevention.

By Therapeutic Application, the Ischemic strokes segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to growing patient pool suffering from ischemic stroke. Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood vessel carrying blood to the brain is blocked by a blood clot. By geography, North America has the highest market growth during the forecast period due to high pervasiveness of brain aneurysms. In U.S, High prevalence of ischemic stroke and stenosis will influence the growth.

Some of the key players include Penumbra, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Microport Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC , Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Kaneka Medix Corp, Integra Lifesciences, Asahi Intecc CO., LTD, and Integer Holdings Corporation

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019273

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Neurovascular Devices Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Neurovascular Devices Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Overview

5.2 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Neurovascular Devices Market

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.