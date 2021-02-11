Orthokeratology Market Projected to Reach US$ 328.7 million by 2024 – Autek, EUCLID, Alpha Corporation, Lucid Korea, Paragon, Procornea

According to this study, over the next five years the Orthokeratology market will register a 18.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 328.7 million by 2024, from US$ 169.2 million in 2019.

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Orthokeratology business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Orthokeratology market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Orthokeratology value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Boston Material

Paragon Material

Others Material

Boston Material accounted for the largest market share segmentation of 82%, and Boston Material was the fastest growing type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Teenagers

Adults

Teenagers are the most used area and the fastest growing

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Autek

EUCLID

Alpha Corporation

Lucid Korea

Paragon

Procornea

Brighten Optix

Contex

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Contents:

Global Orthokeratology Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Orthokeratology by Manufacturers

4 Orthokeratology by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Orthokeratology Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

