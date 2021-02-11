PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future 2027 with Key Players – Lenovo, Dell, Hewlett Packard, CompuCom Systems, Microsoft, SHI International, Telia, Softcat, PC Connection, Hemmersbach

The Industry Report “PC as a Service Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to Value and Volume, Technological Advancement, Macro Economical and Governing Factors in the PC as a Service market.

PC as a service is a model of device lifecycle management in which enterprises pay a subscription fee to lease endpoint hardware and software management services form a vendor. The growing inclination towards Opex model rather than Capex model is a primary factor fueling the growth of the PC as a service market. The increasing demand for PC as a Service in emerging regions such as APAC is creating an opportunity for the companies operating in the market to gain a strong customer base and achieve a significant share of PC as a service market.

The various benefits of PC as a service such as higher flexibility and scalability are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the PC as a service market. However, lack of awareness and limited product differentiation are the major restraining factor for the market. The growing popularity of SMEs is creating lucrative business opportunities for companies operating in the market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues. The privacy risk and security concerns among various verticals such as BFSI and government is a significant challenge faced by companies operating in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the PC as a Service market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from PC as a Service market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for PC as a Service market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Lenovo

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

CompuCom Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SHI International Corp.

Telia

Softcat plc.

PC Connection, Inc.

Hemmersbach GmbH & Co. KG

The “Global PC as a Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the PC as a Service industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global PC as a Service market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global PC as a Service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global PC as a service market is segmented on the basis of offering, enterprise size and industry vertical. Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare, government, education, it and telecom and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global PC as a Service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The PC as a Service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting PC as a Service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the PC as a Service market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the PC as a Service Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the PC as a Service Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of PC as a Service Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global PC as a Service Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

