Plant Growth Regulators Market Illuminated By New Report – Key Player ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, BASF SE, Bayer, FMC Corporation and Nufarm

Plant growth regulators are also known as plant hormones. It is an intrinsic factor in plant growth. The plant growth regulators are simple organic molecules having numerous chemical compositions. They can be intracellular genes or intercellular chemicals. Plant growth regulators can either be natural or synthetic. It controls or regulates a plant’s growth processes. It includes the formation of flowers and leaves, elongation of stems, ripening, and development of fruits. Plant growth regulators function as chemical messengers for intercellular communication.

The global plant growth regulators market is segmented on the basis of type, crop type, formulation and function. Based on type, the market is segmented into cytokinins, auxins, gibberellins, ethylene and other types. On the basis of the crop type the market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and turf & ornamentals. On the basis of the formulation the market is segmented into water-dispersible & water-soluble granules, wettable powders and solutions. On the basis of the function the market is segmented into plant growth promoters and plant growth inhibitors.

The global study on Plant Growth Regulators Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

BASF SE

Bayer AG

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

FMC Corporation

NIPPON SODA CO., LTD.

Nufarm

Syngenta AG

Tata Chemicals Limited

Valent BioSciences Corporation

