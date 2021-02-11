Ready Meals Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2023 | Bakkavor Foods, ConAgra, Greencore Group, JH Heinz, Nestle SA, etc

The global ready meals market was valued at $72,257 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $146,247 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Ready meals are defined as precooked meals that are prepared with minimum efforts. The ready meals market is characterized by the presence of large players with frequent innovations and product launch as their major strategy.

Bakkavor Foods Ltd., ConAgra, Greencore Group Plc., JH Heinz Company Ltd., Nestle SA, Fleury Michon, Unilever Group, Northern Food Ltd., Kerry Foods Ltd., Premier Foods Group Ltd.

Increase in demand for packaged food predominantly drives the growth of the global ready meals market. Globally, the demand for packaged food is anticipated to increase at a moderate rate due to change in lifestyle and consumer preferences for ready-to-eat food products.

Ready Meals Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Ready Meals in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Ready Meals Market Segment by Type: Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads.

Ready Meals Market Segment by Distribution Channel: Store-based Retailing, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Discounters, Convenience Stores, Others, Online Retailing.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the global ready meals market.

In-depth analysis of the industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments from 2017 to 2023.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided in the report.

Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Ready Meals MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Ready Meals MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Ready Meals MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

