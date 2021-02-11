Smart Ports Market expected to reach $9.86 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 23.1% | ABB, Abu Dhabi Ports, Accenture, General Electric, IBM, Ikusi Velatia, Port of Rotterdam

The report on “Smart Ports Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Smart Ports Market is accounted for $1.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.86 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period. Rising needs for real-time information and growing environmental concerns are major key factors influencing the market growth. Moreover, growing supportive government initiatives toward smart infrastructure/port will provide ample opportunities for growth of the market. However, privacy and security issues are hampering the market growth.

Smart ports are automated ports that use high-end smart technologies including AI, IoT, Big Data, and blockchain for improving performance and efficiency of the shipping industry. Smart ports record and monitor data and utilizes them to take better decisions.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ABB, Abu Dhabi Ports, Accenture, General Electric, IBM, Ikusi Velatia, Port of Rotterdam, Port Solutions, Ramboll Group, Royal Haskoning, Scientific Enterprises, Trelleborg and Wipro.

Get sample copy of “Smart Ports Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00020274

The “Global Smart Ports Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Smart Ports market with detailed market segmentation by mounting location, vehicle type and geography. The global Smart Ports market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Smart Ports market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Smart Ports market based on various segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting Smart Ports market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smart Ports market in these regions.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/SMRC00020274

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Ports Market Size

2.2 Smart Ports Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Ports Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Ports Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Ports Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Ports Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Ports Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Ports Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Ports Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Ports Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00020274

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.