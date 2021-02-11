Smart Water Management Market Growth Projection to 2027 | ABB, Arad Group, Evoqua Water Technologies, General Electric Company, Honeywell International, IBM Corporation, Itron

Smart Water Management Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Meter Type (AMR Water Meters, AMI Water Meters); Meter Read Technology (Fixed Network, Cellular Network); Services (Professional, Managed); Solutions (Smart Irrigation Management Systems, Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) for Water and Wastewater Utilities, SCADA Systems for Water and Wastewater Utilities, Meter Data Management (MDM), Others) and Geography

Smart Water Management (SWM) uses Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and real-time data and responses as an integral part of the solution for water management challenges.

Increasing scarcity, quality issues, climate volatility and rising energy risks along with aging infrastructure are expected to favorably impact the industry growth.

The increasing awareness related to a diminishing of water reserves globally is demanding smart water management across various applications such as residential, commercial, industrial, and others. In recent times the growing adoption of internet of things (IoT), as well as artificial intelligence technologies, have overhauled the smart water management market. Furthermore, the emerging innovative solutions such as intelligent irrigation and network monitoring are anticipated to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ABB Ltd., Arad Group, Evoqua Water Technologies, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Itron, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Sensus, Siemens AG

The sustainable use of energy resources and water conservation potential of smart irrigation systems are the major drivers for the growth of smart water management market. The increased awareness to protect natural resources and enhanced utility facility from enhancing potential are creating opportunities for the smart water management market in the coming years.

The global smart water management market is segmented on the meter types, meter read technology, services, and solutions. Based on meter types, the market is segmented into AMR water meters, AMI water meters. On the basis of meter read technology the market is bifurcated into fixed network, and cellular network. Based on services the market is segmented into professional and managed services. Similarly, on the basis of solutions the market is bifurcated into smart irrigation management systems, enterprise asset management (EAM) for water and wastewater utilities, SCADA systems for water and wastewater utilities, meter data management (MDM), and others.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY SMART WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE SMART WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS SMART WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS SMART WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – METER TYPE SMART WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – METER READ TECHNOLOGY SMART WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES SMART WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SOLUTIONS SMART WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE SMART WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. ABB LTD.

13.1.1. Key Facts

13.1.2. Business Description

13.1.3. Products and Services

13.1.4. Financial Overview

13.1.5. SWOT Analysis

13.1.6. Key Developments

13.2. ARAD GROUP

13.2.1. Key Facts

13.2.2. Business Description

13.2.3. Products and Services

13.2.4. Financial Overview

13.2.5. SWOT Analysis

13.2.6. Key Developments

13.3. EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES

13.3.1. Key Facts

13.3.2. Business Description

13.3.3. Products and Services

13.3.4. Financial Overview

13.3.5. SWOT Analysis

13.3.6. Key Developments

13.4. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

