Smart Water Metering Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2027 According to a New Research Report by Zenner, Sensus, Neptune Technology Group, Mueller Systems, Landis+Gyr, Kamstrup, Itron

According to Publisher, the Global Smart Water Metering Market is accounted for $5.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $14.96 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. High demand for sustainable water supply for all end-users, increasing adoption of IoT solutions in utility vertical and developing non-government body initiatives to save water are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. Moreover, high digitalization of the water industry operations is providing opportunities for market growth. However, lack of acceptance owing to the high installation cost involved and software licensing are the restraining factors for the market.

Water meters are devices that measure the amount of water utilized in various industrial, commercial, and residential applications. On the other hand, smart metering solutions are the extensions of these conventional meters, and utilize meters or modules with correspondence capacities (either one-way or two-way) embedded within the meter or attached to the meter. Smart water meters are essentially intended to track accurately and monitor water usage in homes, industries, and other avenues.

Based on Technology, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) segment is likely to have a huge demand. Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) is the most recent meter reading technology, which is being adopted by the utilities in the water industry. The AMI technology enables 2-way communication between the meter and the client/utility.

By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors such as government initiatives for the decrease in nonrevenue water, exact meter reading and increasing urbanization in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Water Metering market include Zenner, Sensus, Neptune Technology Group, Mueller Systems LLC, Landis+Gyr, Kamstrup, Itron, Elster Group, Diehl, Datamatic, Badger Meter, B Meters, Arad Group, Apator SA and Aclara Technologies.

Types Covered:

– Ultrasonic Meter

– Mechanical Meter

– Electromagnetic Meter

Meter Types Covered:

– One-way Meter

– Two-way Meter

Products Covered:

– Smart hot-water meter

– Smart cold-water meter

Technologies Covered:

– Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

– Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

