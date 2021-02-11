Soft Robotics Market is expected to thrive at CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period (2017 to 2026)

Global Soft Robotics Market is accounted for $308.05 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5,776.59 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing usage of medical and health care industry and the need for human safety in manufacturing units. However, the high cost of installation is restricting market growth.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

Some of the key players profiled in the Soft Robotics Market include ABB, Bionik Laboratories, Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Empire Robotics, FANUC America Corporation, KUKA AG, Otherlab Orthotics, Pneubotics, Inc., ReWalk Robotics, RightHand Robotics, Inc., Soft Robotics Inc, SynTouch LLC, and Yaskawa Electric.

The report includes the SWOT analysis of leader companies form global Soft Robotics market. It also enlists and analyze the most recent market developments shaping the future of the foremost players and industry. Furthermore, the key product mapping along with geographic presence and segments, sub-segments of the global Soft Robotics Market are studied in the industry research

Among Robot Type, Wearables (Exoskeletons) segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. The exoskeletons have been commercialized and the market diffusion is comparatively better compared to the soft grippers and soft co-robots. This is due to the concentrated research in the medical devices sector owing to the need for human assistance.

By Geography, Asia Pacific was the leading market and is expected to grow at the considerable market share during the forecast period due to increasing demand for latest technology and equipment such as the use of treatment robots, including exoskeletons, in private and public hospitals are expected to impact the market growth.

The Regional and Country Analysis section provides an analysis of the market size of each geography and compares their past and forecast growth. It encompasses all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It Compare market with the country’s population and economy to understand the importance of the market by country and how it is changing.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Soft Robotics Market, By Robot Type

6 Global Soft Robotics Market, By Application

7 Global Soft Robotics Market, By End User

8 Global Soft Robotics Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

