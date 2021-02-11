Specialty Fats and Oils Market 2019 Industry Outline, Interpretation and Benefit Growth to 2027 With Key Players Such as Bunge Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, D&L Industries

The Specialty Fats and Oils market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. The report identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Specialty Fats and Oils market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market.

Specialty fats and oils are specifically tailored to imitate many positive traits of the cocoa butter, milk fats, butter, and other similar fats which make them suitable for several applications. Specialty fats find major application in the confectionery and ice cream industry. Also, they are used as binders in the pharmaceutical industry, milk fat replacers, and in the cosmetic industry. Molding, coating, filling, and extrusion are some basic applications in the confectionery that use specialty fats and oils. Specialty fats provide properties such as superior gloss, gloss retention, bloom resistance, and product temperature resistance. In addition, these provide excellent melting profile and flavor-releasing properties.

The global players operating in The Specialty Fats and Oils Market profiled in the report covers: Bunge Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, D&L Industries, FUJI OIL CO., LTD., IFFCO, IOI Corporation Berhad, Mewah Group, Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd., The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd

The global specialty fats & oils market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as specialty oils and specialty fats. Specialty oils market is further segmented as palm kernel oil, soybean oil, coconut oil, rapeseed oil, and others. On the other hand, specialty fats market is further segmented as cocoa butter substitutes, cocoa butter improvers, dairy fat replacers, and exotic fats. The market on the basis of the form, is classified as liquid and solid & semisolid. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as bakery, confectionery, dairy, infant nutrition, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global specialty fats & oils market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The specialty fats & oils market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

