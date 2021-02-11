Global surety market is expected to grow from US$ 15.33 Bn in 2018 to US$ 28.77 Bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2019 and 2027.



This report provides in depth study of “Surety Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Surety Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Surety market is experiencing good growth across all the geographical regions of the globe, with the increasing demand for infrastructural development as well as residential construction. Furthermore, the rising adoption of public-private partnership model is another factor fueling the growth of the market.

The major companies operating in the surety market include AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.; Crum & Forster; CNA Financial Corporation; American Financial Group, Inc.; The Travelers Indemnity Company; Liberty Mutual Insurance Company; Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.; HCC Insurance Holdings; IFIC Surety Group; and Chubb Limited among others.

The report offers a measurable and verifiable method to analyze market concentration, new entrants and technological advancement and market trends in the future. Further to get in-depth view of Market competitive landscape and Size, Global Surety Market study is segmented by Application/ end users [For a full, detailed list, view our report]. Geographically, this report study is segmented into several key Regions such as Americas, APAC, EMEA & The report, Surety Market in sector 2019-2027, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of the Surety market based on bond type. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By bond type, contract surety bond accounted for the largest share of the surety market in 2018.

The report aims to provide an overview of the global surety market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current surety market scenario and forecasts the market till 2027. The report covers market dynamics affecting the surety market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the surety market with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the surety market along with their market strategies. The report also provides the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Surety Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2027, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

