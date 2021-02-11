Surge Protection Devices Market 2025 Global research study and forecast, key players – Raycap GmbH, ABB, Tripp Lite, Mersen, Bourns, Legrand, Eaton

Surge Protection Devices are designed and used to protect electric devices from voltage spikes, which can majorly damage the device permanently. Surge protection devices are installed in parallel to the power supply circuit of the loads that it has to protect. These devices are designed to divert the current to the ground in order to limit the amplitude of overvoltage, which can be hazardous to the electric devices. There are different models of Surge Protection Devices available in the market which offers different Levels of protection.

Due to the increase in popularity of devices like room heaters, air conditioning systems, and electric kitchen appliances, Surge protection Devices Market is experiencing a high demand for reliable surge protectors. Surge protection devices vendors are introducing new high-efficiency devices in order to stay competitive. Growing trend for adoption electric devices is expected to drive this market whereas the high cost of implementation is the major restraining.

Some of the key players influencing the market are General Electric Company, Raycap GmbH, ABB, Thomas & Betts Power Solutions LLC, Tripp Lite, Mersen, Bourns, Inc., Legrand, Eaton, Pheonix Contact among others

“Surge Protection Devices Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of Surge Protection Devices industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Surge Protection Devices market with detailed market segmentation by Type, Discharge Current, Application and geography. The global Surge Protection Devices market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Surge Protection Devices market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Surge Protection Devices market based on Type, Discharge Current, and Application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Surge Protection Devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides Porter’s five forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting Surge Protection Devices market in these regions.

