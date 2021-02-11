Virtual Cards Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2024 | Abine, American Express, Billtrust, Cryptopay, CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations), DiviPay, Emburse, Fraedom, JP Morgan Chase, Marqeta, Mastercard

Global Virtual Cards Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

A virtual card is a unique 16-digit card number that’s digitally-generated and tied to your account. You can use a virtual card for online payments everywhere. This keeps your real 16-digit card number protected, and gives you better control.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Virtual Cards market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Abine, American Express, Billtrust, Cryptopay, CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations), DiviPay, Emburse, Fraedom, JP Morgan Chase, Marqeta, Mastercard, Mineraltree, Pay with Privacy, Qonto, Skrill, Stripe, Token, Wex, Wirecard

This study considers the Virtual Cards value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

B2B Virtual Cards

B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Consumer Use

Business Use

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Virtual Cards market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Virtual Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Virtual Cards players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virtual Cards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Virtual Cards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Virtual Cards Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Virtual Cards by Players

4 Virtual Cards by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Virtual Cards Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Abine

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Virtual Cards Product Offered

11.1.3 Abine Virtual Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Abine News

11.2 American Express

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Virtual Cards Product Offered

11.2.3 American Express Virtual Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 American Express News

11.3 Billtrust

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Virtual Cards Product Offered

11.3.3 Billtrust Virtual Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Billtrust News

11.4 Cryptopay

