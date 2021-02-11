Virtual Data Room (VDR) Market Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027 | Ansarada Pty. Ltd,  Box, Inc., Brainloop AG, CapLinked Inc., EthosData, Firmex Inc., iDeals Solutions Group, Intralinks Holdings

Virtual Data Room (VDR) Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Software, Services); Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-based); Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); Function (Finance, Marketing and Sales, Compliance and Legal, Workforce Management, Others); End-user (BFSI, IT and telecommunication, Healthcare, Government, Retail, Others) and Geography

A virtual data room (sometimes called a VDR or Deal Room) is an online repository of information that is used for the storing and distribution of documents. In many cases, a virtual data room is used to facilitate the due diligence process during an MandA transaction, loan syndication, or private equity and venture capital transactions.

Cyber security issues along with the security of data and data integration are some of the major challenges faced by the virtual data room users. Security needs to be enhanced to facilitate the adoption of virtual data room solutions worldwide.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Ansarada Pty. Ltd, Box, Inc., Brainloop AG, CapLinked Inc., EthosData, Firmex Inc., iDeals Solutions Group, Intralinks Holdings, Inc., Merrill Corporation, SmartRoom (BMC Group)

The rising competition among industries is escalating the need among companies to constantly develop their growth strategy to evade loss of market share. Companies are entering into mergers and acquisitions as part of their inorganic growth. The complex procedure-related such strategies require secure online repositories for storing sensitive data and documents, thus propelling the growth of the virtual data room market. Also, the rising number of venture capital transactions and private equity is bolstering the demand for virtual data room market. The availability of several vendors providing these solutions and services at reasonable prices is further enhancing the adoption among companies, thereby positively influencing the virtual data room market.

The global virtual data room market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, function, and end-user. By component, the virtual data room market is bifurcated into software and services. On the basis of deployment, the virtual data room market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises. The market by function is segmented into finance, marketing and sales, compliance and legal, workforce management, and others. The end-user segment is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, government, retail, and others.

