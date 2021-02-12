AMI Meters Market Study 2016-2026, by Segment ,by Market and by Company

The global AMI Meters market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

AMI METERS MARKET report analyzes the INDUSTRY overview along with the AMI Meters Market size and volume and provides an elaborate description of the AMI Meters Market for the forecast period. Recent trends and developments in the AMI METERS MARKET as well as the future growth prospects are discussed in this report based on historical data and future estimates.

Information about the AMI Meters Market is obtained through primary and secondary research which gives a thorough understanding about the scope of this industry. The AMI METERS MARKET is segmented by SEGMENTS. These are further sub-segmented and the AMI Meters Market size of each segment is accurately calculated on the basis of past and current trends in the AMI Meters Market. The future growth is estimated for the forecast period and the AMI Meters Market share held by individual segments are determined in the report.

The report offers company profiling of the key vendors of AMI METERS MARKET that consists of a detailed company overview and business strategies adopted by the major companies. The financials including revenue growth, sales and profits earned by companies are explained in the report in detail. The key performance indicators, mergers, acquisitions, regional presence and risk analysis of major AMI Meters Market players are also discussed. In addition to this, Porter’s five forces analysis provides complete information on suppliers, consumers and competition faced by the companies.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Smart Meter

Communications Infrastructure

Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Landis+Gyr

Itron

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Sensus

Elster Group

Silver Spring Networks

Sanxing

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

Techrise Electronics

Chintim Instruments

XJ Measurement & Control Meter

Clou Electronics

HND Electronics

Longi

Hengye Electronics

Holley Metering

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 AMI Meters Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 AMI Meters Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Smart Meter

2.1.2 Communications Infrastructure

2.1.3 Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Residential Use

3.1.2 Commercial Use

3.1.3 Industrial Use

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Landis+Gyr (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Itron (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 GE Digital Energy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Siemens (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

