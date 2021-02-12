Aquafeed Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2027– Top Key players like Aller Aqua Group, Alltech, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BioMar Group

According to a new report published by the Insight Partners titled “Global Aquafeed Market to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the aquafeed market with detailed market segmentation by ingredients, additives, end users, and geography. The global aquafeed market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aquafeed market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Aller Aqua Group

Alltech

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BioMar Group

Biostadt India Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

Nutreco N.V

Nutriad International NV

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

Ridley Corporation Limited

Fish feed provides balanced nutrition to the fish and plays a significant role in the commercial aquaculture industry. The aquafeed is available in various forms including pellets, granular, powder and liquid and acts as an essential element in the growth of fish. Nutritional additives and ingredients such as cereal grains, vitamins, minerals, and protein are added to the aquafeed products to promote the overall growth and health of the fish. Moreover, aquafeed meals are prepared by the composition of various raw materials on the basis of age and types of aquatic species.

The aquafeed market is primarily driven due to increasing import & export and demand for fish globally. Moreover, raising awareness of fish as a part of the healthy & nutritional diet and increasing research and development in the field of aquaculture is anticipated to fuel the aquafeed market during the projected period. Additionally, the significant shift of the people toward fish farming in developed and developing economies further propel the growth of the market. The key factor restraining the growth of aquafeed market includes strict government policies & regulation and increasing prices of raw material..

The global aquafeed market is segmented on the basis of ingredients, additives, and end users. On the basis of ingredients the global aquafeed market is segmented into soybean, corn, fish meal, fish oil, and others. Based on additives, the global aquafeed market is bifurcated into antibiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, feed enzymes, feed acidifier, and others. On the basis of end users, the aquafeed market is classified into fish, mollusks, crustaceans, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global aquafeed market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aquafeed market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the aquafeed market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the aquafeed market in these regions.

