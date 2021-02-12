Automation solutions empower oil & gas companies to optimize and streamline business operations by enabling a seamless flow of data from enterprise assets to operations, maintenance, and trading systems. GMD predicts the APAC total revenue of automation solutions in oil & gas industry will advance to $XXX million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.0% between 2016 and 2023. This represents a cumulative revenue of $XXX billion during 2017-2023 owing to a fast-growing adoption of automation systems for oil & gas production.

Click Here to Download Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085713

Highlighted with 19 tables and 36 figures, this 117-page report “Automation Solutions in Oil & Gas Industry: APAC Market by System Type, Operation Stage and Country 2014-2023” is based on a comprehensive research of APAC oil & gas automation solution market by analyzing the entire APAC market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC oil & gas automation solution market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of system type, operation stage and region.

Based on system type, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

• Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

• Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

• Other Systems

On basis of operation stage, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

• Upstream Operation

• Midstream Operation

• Downstream Operation

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Indonesia

• China

• Malaysia

• Australia

• India

• Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of all national markets by system type over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles oil & gas automation solution vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Click Here to Download Free Sample Report >>

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC market of automation solutions in oil & gas industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Our Other Reports:

APAC Pharmacy Automation Systems Market

Automation Solutions in Oil & Gas Industry

Europe Pharmacy Automation Systems Market

North America Pharmacy Automation Systems Market

Commercial Robotic Cleaners

Pool Cleaning Robots Market

North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

Automation Solutions in Oil & Gas Industry

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

View Source : Automation Solutions in Oil & Gas Industry : APAC Market by System Type, Operation Stage and Country 2014-2023