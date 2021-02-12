Biotechnology Market 2019: Insights and Rising Demand Propelling the Growth Over World By Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd And Others

According to a new market research study titled ‘Biotechnology Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, and Application the global biotechnology market was valued at US$ 218,012.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 471,336.4 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global biotechnology market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The increasing initiatives by private and government bodies help to improve the biotechnology sector, in their countries. However, dearth of skilled professionals and lack of complete understanding of biosystems are expected to act as major challenges hindering the market growth.

Key Competitors In Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher, QIAGEN, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc. and among others.

MARKET SCOPE

The biotechnology market is aimed to describe, define and estimate the forecast for market size of the biotechnology till 2025. The report strategically analyzes macro and micro-markets to entail the major factors impacting the growth of the global biotechnology market. The market report for biotechnology is appropriate to cater the needs and demands of various stakeholders that include pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical companies in the form of research services.

Market segmentation:

By Technology (DNA Sequencing, Fermentation, Cell Based Assay, Nanobiotechnology, Chromatography, PCR Technology, Tissue Engineering & Regeneration and Other Technologies),

Application (Industrial Processing, Bioinformatics, Food & Agriculture, Health, Natural Resources & Environment and Other Applications)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Report Scope

To analyze growth strategies such as product launches and developments, acquisitions, expansions, and agreements adopted by major players in the market. To identify key players operating in the market and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies. To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market and sub markets. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals. To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

The target audience for the report on the market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

