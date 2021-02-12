Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In 2018, the Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market size was 2426.89 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2541.25 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.87% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) development in Canada.
The key players covered in this study
Kurbra
Chase Paymentech
Elavon
First Data
Canada Payments
Epost
Microsoft
SAP
Harris Systems
Broadridge
Symcor
Payfirma
Square
Stripe
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
The Direct Biller Model
The Consolidator Model
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Institutions
Telecommunication
Utility Companies
Other Industries
