Citizen Services AI Market Size study by Application, Technology and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026 | Accenture, Alibaba, AWS, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Pegasystems, Servicenow

Global Citizen Services AI Market is valued at approximately USD 1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 46.4% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The growing demand for IT infrastructure in government departments and the need for automation process is expected to drive the market growth. IT modernization helps in managing or replacing aging hardware and software solutions with more automated and innovative solutions. For instance, as per gov loop Government of United States has planned to invest 78 percent of USD 82 billion federal IT spending on IT infrastructure. Furthermore, Specifically, 5,233 of the government’s approximately 7,000 IT investments had spent on all O&M activities. Such spending has increased over the last 7 years. Thus, rising IT infrastructure for advancing and modernizing manual process is expected to drive the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Market players include – Accenture, Alibaba, AWS, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Pegasystems, Servicenow, and Tencent

On the basis of segmentation, the Citizen Services AI market is segmented into Application and Technology. Application segment is further divided into Traffic and Transportation Management, Healthcare, Public Safety, Utilities and General Services, Technology segment is categorized into Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing Image Processing and Face Recognition. Face recognition is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period owing to rising demand for security and tracking system.

The regional analysis of global Citizen Services AI market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market owing to rising technological advancements and IT infrastructure services in this region.

