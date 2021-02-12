Civilian Commercial Drones Market : Worldwide Analysis, Risk Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy

Global demand for civilian drones in 2025 will explode to over XXX units in terms of annual shipment and $XX billion in terms of sales revenue to set up a new history high peak. This represents an exceptional XX% increase yearly by shipment and XX% growth annually by revenue between 2016 and 2025.

Civilian/Commercial Drones Market 2016-2025: Worldwide Analysis, Risk Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research study of the commercial drones market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces, M&A landscape as well as fundraising trends. Moreover, risks associated with investing in global civilian/commercial UAVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Click Here to Download Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10077751

The report quantifies global commercial drones market in each and every aspect of the classification from perspectives of UAV subsystem, drone application, UAV frame, technology, and region.

Based on UAV subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following three sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025:

• Drones Hardware (frame, controller system, propulsion system, sensors, cameras, etc.)

• Drones Software (imaging software, GPS, GIS, etc.)

• Drones Service (cloud service, integration, engineering, and management)

By application field of civilian/commercial drones, the following key segments of the market are studied with both annual shipment and sales revenue provided for each segment covering 2014-2025 duration:

• Agriculture

• Real Estate, Geology and Infrastructure

• Insurance Industry

• Energy Sector

• Industry and Manufacture

• Personal and Hobby

• Logistics and Retail

• Police and Public Safety

• Media and Entertainment

• Disaster and Emergency Response

• Environmental Monitoring

• Others

On basis of UAV frame type, the global market is segmented into four sections with annual revenue and unit shipment data available for each section in every year of 2014-2025:

• Fixed Wing Drones

• Rotary Blade Drones

• Nano Drones

• Hybrid Drones

On basis of UAV technology, the global market is divided into six segments with annual revenue data available for each segment in every year of 2014-2025:

• Energy and Propulsion

• Data Collecting and Processing

• Steering and Positioning

• Automation Systems

• Communications and Relays

• Cyber Security

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Rest of World including Arica and Middle East)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data about annual revenue of civilian UAV systems are available for every single year over 2014-2025. Data regarding annual shipment is also provided at regional level for every year of 2014-2025.

Click Here to Download Free Sample Report >>

The report also includes current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 51 drone vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 13 tables and 99 figures, this 280-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

Key Players:

3D Robotics (US)

Aeronautics Ltd. (Israel)

AeroVironment, Inc. (US)

Aeryon Labs (Canada)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US)

Agribotix LLC (US)

Aibotix GmbH (Germany)

Airware, Inc. (US)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)

Amazon (US)

Ascending Technologies GmbH (Germany)

Aurora Flight (US)

AutoCopter Corp. (U.S.)

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (China)

CybAero AB (Sweden)

Cyberhawk Innovations (UK)

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI) (China)

Delair-Tech (France)

Delta Drone S.A. (France)

Denel Dynamics (South Africa)

Draganfly Innovations (Canada)

DroneDeploy (U.S.)

Eagle UAV Services (U.S.)

EHANG, Inc. (China)

Facebook (US)

Flirtey (US)

FT SISTEMAS S.A. (Brazil)

Google (US)

GoPro, Inc. (US)

Guangzhou Geeklink Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (Xaircraft) (China)

Hobbico, Inc. (US)

HoneyComb Corporation (US)

Hubsan Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

HUVRData, LLC (US)

L-3 Communications (US)

Leonardo-Finmeccanica (Italy)

Marcus UAV Inc (US)

Precision Drone (US)

PrecisionHawk (US)

Prox Dynamics (Norway)

Proxy Technologies (US)

Safran (France)

Schiebel (Austria)

senseFly (Switzerland)

Skycatch Inc (US)

Sky-Futures (UK)

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (US)

URSULA Agriculture (U.K.)

Walkera (China)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Yuneec International (China)

Our Other Reports :

UAVs Drones Market

Cartesian Industrial Robots

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market

Research Report on Global and China’s Nickel Industries

A-Share Listed Metal and Mining Companies

A-Share Listed Metal and Mining Companies

A-Share Listed Furniture Companies

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

View Source : Civilian Commercial Drones Market