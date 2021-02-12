Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2027 | AGNITY Global, Ashfield Healthcare LLC, Cisco Systems, Everbridge, Jive Software Inc., NEC Corporation, PerfectServe, Spok, TigerConnect, Vocera Communications

Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Offerings (Solution, Services); Communication Type (Voice, Text, Video); End user (Clinical Labs, Hospitals, Others) and Geography

Clinical communication and collaboration solutions are primarily used to coordinate activities among physicians, nurses, clinicians and other healthcare staff. A growing dependency on IT in the healthcare sector has led to the adoption of clinical communication and collaboration solutions in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities across the world.

Need to address communication inefficiencies in healthcare organizations, advancement in IT systems and healthcare technologies, and adoption of next generation alarm management platforms are major factors driving revenue growth of the global clinical communication and collaboration market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AGNITY Global, Ashfield Healthcare LLC, Cisco Systems, Everbridge, Jive Software Inc., NEC Corporation, PerfectServe, Spok, TigerConnect, Vocera Communications

The global clinical communication and collaboration market is segmented on the basis of offerings, communication type, and end user. Based on offerings, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the communication type, the market is segmented as voice, text, and video. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as clinical labs, hospitals, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting clinical communication and collaboration market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the clinical communication and collaboration market in these regions.

