Cloud Services in Manufacturing Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2027 | Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google, HP Development Company L.P., IBM, Microsoft, Rackspace, VMware Inc (Dell Inc.),Oracle

Cloud Services in Manufacturing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Others); Cloud Location (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid) and Geography

The manufacturing industry is increasingly deploying cloud services on account of cost-effectiveness and enhanced performance features. Growth of the manufacturing sector in the developing regions of Asia Pacific is hence expected to drive the growth of the cloud services in manufacturing market. Moreover, advancements in cloud computing technology and increasing adoption of these services is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google, HP Development Company L.P., IBM, Microsoft, Rackspace, VMware Inc (Dell Inc.),Oracle

Huge volumes of digital content creation coupled with increasing penetration and usage of The cloud services in manufacturing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing adoption in small and medium scale enterprises. Elevated business performance is yet another factor expected to fuel the market growth in future. However, data security and privacy threat may hamper the growth of the cloud services in manufacturing market during the forecast period. Emerging economies would offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global cloud services in manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of type and cloud location. Based on type, the market is segmented as Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and others. On the basis of the cloud location, the market is segmented as private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid.

