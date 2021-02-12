Commercial Fishing – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Global Commercial Fishing Industry

Global Commercial Fishing market accounted for $239.8 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $320 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2015 and 2022. Ample presence of different kinds of fish such as tuna, cord, and salmon, the expanding demand for a variety of seafood, and increasing awareness about the health benefits of seafood are the major factors stimulating the commercial fishing market. On the other hand, there are a number of harmful effects caused by commercial fishing, such as the exhaustion of marine resources, which has had detrimental effects on the stocks. However, increased demand for aquaculture is a key market trend observed in the recent years.

Several new regulations combined with international treaties and various fishing allocation schemes aim to generate efficiency and restrict the fishing activities. India, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, and China are highly prominent in commercial fishing in Asia Pacific. Amongst those, China represented more than 30% of the global market for commercial fishing. The Asia Pacific dominates world fisheries market in terms of value, production, and employment. After Asia Pacific, North America constituted the biggest share, led by the U.S. All over the Asia pacific, captured and cultured marine fisheries persist to play a vital role in the food security, poverty mitigation and in the economies of many countries.

The key players in the Commercial Fishing market include K R M Marine Exports Limited, Liberty Frozen Foods Private Limited, Sri Siddhi Freezers & Exporters Private Limited, Andenesfisk As, Armana Limited, Atlantex Sp, High Liner Foods, Iglo Group, Sajo Industries and Marine Harvest.

Types Covered:

• Large nets

• Line and pole

• Trolling with single lines

Species Covered:

• Cephalopods

• Ground Fish

• Salmon

• Shrimp

• Tuna

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario

Continued…..

