Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- 3gtms, Flow Ag, Abb, Advantech, Digital Logistics and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market



In 2018, the global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives are to present the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

3gtms

Flow Ag

Abb

Advantech

Digital Logistics Group

Hexaware Technologies

Ibm Corporation

Kintetsu World Express

LOGITECH Corporation

Mindtree

Oracle Corporation

PartnerTech

SAP SE

Syntel

Tech Mahindra Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based Deployment

On-premise Deployment

Market segment by Application, split into

Ports & Terminals

Maritime Freight Forwarders

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

