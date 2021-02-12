Enterprise Metadata Management Market Show at 19.87% CAGR to 2023 | Adaptive, Asg Technologies, Cambridge Semantics, Centricminds, Collibra, Data Advantage Group, Ibm, Informatica, Oracle, Sap, Talend, Topquadrant
Enterprise Metadata Management Global Market Report 2019-2023
Enterprise metadata management (EMM) is theprocess of managing metadata, which givesadditional information and context to otherinformation and data assets of an organization.
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Enterprise Metadata Management industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Enterprise Metadata Management market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 19.87% from 1550 million $ in 2014 to 2670 million $ in 2018, Publisher analysts believe that in the next few years, Enterprise Metadata Management market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Enterprise Metadata Management will reach 7850 million $.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Adaptive, Asg Technologies, Cambridge Semantics, Centricminds, Collibra, Data Advantage Group, Ibm, Informatica, Oracle, Sap, Talend, Topquadrant
Product Type Segmentation
Business Metadata
Technical Metadata
Operational Metadata
Industry Segmentation
Banking, Financial Services And Insurance
Telecommunication And It
Retail And Ecommerce
Healthcare And Lifesciences
Manufacturing
Table of Content:
Section 1 Enterprise Metadata Management Definition
Section 2 Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market Major Player Share and Market
Overview
Section 3 Major Player Enterprise Metadata Management Business Introduction
Section 4 Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market Segmentation (Type Level)
Section 6 Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 Enterprise Metadata Management Market Forecast 2018-2023
Section 9 Enterprise Metadata Management Segmentation Type
Section 10 Enterprise Metadata Management Segmentation Industry
Section 11 Enterprise Metadata Management Cost Analysis
