Face Recognition Technology Market to Set Astonishing Growth from 2019-2026 | Animetrics, Idemia, Ayonix, Cognitec Systems, Facefirst, Nviso, Crossmatch, Herta Security, NEC

Press Release

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Face Recognition Technology market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Face Recognition Technology market.

Major players in the global Face Recognition Technology market include:
Animetrics
Idemia
Ayonix
Cognitec Systems
Facefirst Inc.
Nviso
Crossmatch
Herta Security
NEC
3M
Nuance Communications
Neurotechnology
IBM
Keylemon
Gemalto
Techno Brain
Daon

On the basis of types, the Face Recognition Technology market is primarily split into:
2D Facial Recognition
3D Facial Recognition

On the basis of applications, the market covers:
Homeland Security
Criminal Investigation
ID Management
Physical Security
Intelligent Signage
Photo Indexing and Sorting
Business Intelligence
Photo Indexing and Sorting

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:
United States
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Table of Contents:

1 Face Recognition Technology Market Overview

2 Global Face Recognition Technology Market Landscape by Player

3 Players Profiles

4 Global Face Recognition Technology Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Face Recognition Technology Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Face Recognition Technology Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

7 Global Face Recognition Technology Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

8 Face Recognition Technology Manufacturing Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

