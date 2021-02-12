Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2019-2025 | BAE Systems, Oracle, IBM, SAP SE, SAS Institute, ACI Worldwide, NCR, Fiserv, Fair Isaac

Analytical solutions offered by fraud detection and prevention software enables a company to detect and prevent frauds in the undefined future. In the present scenario, companies are highly vulnerable to the financial losses occurred due to incidents of fraud thereby, analytical solutions are witnessing high growth in their adoption rate. Also, advancements in technology along with the high amount of data generated by the enterprises have influenced the demand for fraud detection and prevention solutions worldwide.

The global market demand for fraud detection and prevention software is highly propelled by the introduction of cloud computing services, big data analytics as well as high growth of online payment. Additionally, increasing enterprise data and its complexity, increasing the cost of fraud and industry-specific requirements further complements the growth of the market.

Some of the key players of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market:

BAE Systems, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc., NCR Limited, Fiserv, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation and Lexisnexis

The research report on Fraud Detection and Prevention Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The Fraud Detection and Prevention Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Deployment:

Cloud and On-Premises

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Solution:

Fraud Analytics, Authentication and Governance, Risk, and Compliance

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Service:

Professional and Managed

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by End-user:

BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Telecommunication

