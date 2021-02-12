In this report, the Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the 10-Deacetylbaccatin III market. 10-Deacetylbaccatin III, also known as 10-DAB or 10-DAB III, is a closely related natural organic compounds isolated from dried needles and small branches of the European yew tree (Taxus baccata).10-Deacetylbaccatin III is a precursor to the anti-cancer drug docetaxel (Taxotere). pacitaxel (taxol); cabazitaxel. 10-10-deacetylbaccatin III was found to selectively inhibit the growth of L. DONOVANI intracellular amastigotes within J774 murine macrophages in vitro at nanomolar concentrations with an IC(50) value of 70 nM.

As new companies enter the market for finished paclitaxel, bulk demand will increase as competition forces down prices, the study notes, adding that, with the drug becoming more affordable, physicians are expected to prescribe it more freely. However, while demand may be rising, paclitaxel is derived from a natural resource, and its long-term availability is in question.

Yew trees are slow-growing, and the extraction process requires numerous trees to supply an adequate amount, it says. The possible scarcity of the product is spurring sales, especially to the research sector where large stocks are necessary for proper experimentation. However, the report notes that enterprising companies have found ways to circumvent this issue and increase supply.

With advances in technology, new and better ways of extracting paclitaxel have evolved, with plant cell culture techniques and genetic engineering also emerging as fruitful methods of enhancing production says F&S. These methods have resulted in ample and continuous supplies, which is expected to boost the quantities of bulk paclitaxel, and subsequently augment the revenues generated by finished products, the report adds.

The global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III market is valued at 58 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 78 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 10-Deacetylbaccatin III volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 10-Deacetylbaccatin III market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

