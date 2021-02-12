In this report, the Global Aerospace Sealants Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aerospace Sealants Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aerospace sealants are substances curing within a certain period of time, to isolate environment such as isolation of fuel/solvent, insulation, and flexible to play a supporting role in aerospace manufacturing, aerospace maintenance repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry.

The application field of aerospace sealants can be classified as aerospace manufacturing and aerospace aftermarket. In 2015, the consumption market share of manufacturing and aftermarket are 52.34% and 47.66%, respectively. The consumption of aerospace manufacturing is a little higher than aftermarket, but the sales growth in aftermarket is presumed to grow faster than manufacturing. Aerospace sealants have a wide range of application in commercial, military, and general aviation. The commercial end-user industry is expected to show moderate growth in the future due to the advancements in the trend of air travelling. Affected by downstream industries, demand for aerospace sealants is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Aerospace sealants industry will usher in a stable growth space.

Aerospace sealants can be classified as Polysulfide Sealants, Polythioether Sealants, Silicone Sealants and others in terms of material type. Polysulfide Sealants is the major kind of aerospace sealants due to its superior quality and reasonable price. The production of Polythioether Sealants is quite concentrated, with USA, Germany and France as the major producing area. The market of Silicone Sealants is still in its emerging stage, with a global market share of 5.91% in 2015. It is estimated that the market of Silicone Sealants would be expanded with selling price decrease.

The largest producers of aerospace sealants in the worldwide are PPG Industries, 3M, Flamemaster, Chemetall, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, AVIC, Henkel and Permatex, which takes a combined share of 81.63% in 2015.The largest producing area of aerospace sealants is Europe, especially in Germany and France. USA is also a major producing area of aerospace sealants.

The global aerospace sealants market would growth with CAGR of 6.07% from 2017 to 2022. The annual consumption number of aerospace sealants would reach to 59240 MT in 2022. In the future, the consumption in aerospace aftermarket would be the growth point in developing countries.

The global Aerospace Sealants market is valued at 1180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1830 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aerospace Sealants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aerospace Sealants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PPG Industries

3M

Flamemaster

Chemetall

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Dow Corning

Henkel

Permatex

Master Bond

Cytec Industries

AVIC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polysulfide Sealants

Polythioether Sealants

Silicone Sealants

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace Manufacturing

Aerospace Aftermarket

