Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Depth Analysis Report 2019
In this report, the Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Depth Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Depth Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Aliphatic Isocyanates (ADI) are specialty intermediate chemicals used primarily to make polyurethane coatings, adhesives & sealants and elastomers. They belong to the family of isocyanate which contains R–N=C=O group, along with alicyclic isocyanate and aromatic isocyanate.
Hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI), isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI) and methylene dicyclohexyl diisocyanate or hydrogenated MDI (H12MDI) is three common types of aliphatic diisocyanates. In this report, we mainly focus on these three products.
Aliphatic diisocyanates (ADI) is an important organic intermediate. It is used primarily to make polyurethane coatings, adhesives & sealants and elastomers. Nowadays, global percentage of polyurethane coatings tends to increase. Elastomers application share is stable those years.
Aliphatic isocyanates’ consumption areas are mainly in Europe, USA, China and Japan. In 2017, Europe aliphatic isocyanates sales share was 110.87 K MT with 31.97% market share.
In terms of volume, the global Aliphatic Isocyanates Production was 346.73 K MT in 2017, and it is predicted to reach 552.95 K MT in 2024.
The global Aliphatic Isocyanates market is valued at 3750 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6980 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Aliphatic Isocyanates volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aliphatic Isocyanates market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bayer
Evonik
Vencorex
BASF
Asahi Kasei
NPU
Wanhua Chemical
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
HDI
IPDI
H12MDI
Segment by Application
Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Elastomers
Other
