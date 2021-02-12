Global Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application
In this report, the Global Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Summary
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common reason of progressive dementia in the elderly population. There has been an exponential rise in the number of cases of Alzheimer’s disease worldwide emphasizing the necessity for developing an effective treatment. According to Alzheimer’s Association, in 2016, an estimated 5.4 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s disease. One in nine people aged 65 and above has Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, the number of people aged 65 and above affected with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to nearly triple, from 5.2 million to an expected 13.8 million, excluding the development of medical advances to avert or cure the disease. The mortality rates due to Alzheimer’s disease are quite high. Between 2000 and 2013, deaths due to heart disease, stroke and prostate cancer decreased 14%, 23% and 11%, respectively, while deaths from AD increased 71% in the U.S. Similarly, According to Alzheimer’s disease International in 2015, there are an estimated 46.8 million people worldwide living with dementia and is further expected to grow in future. Thus, there is an increasing in the demand for Alzheimer’s therapeutics and diagnostics worldwide.
Population aging across the globe is a major factor driving the market for Alzheimer’s therapeutics and diagnostics. Rising life expectancy is contributing to quick increases in number of aged population, and is associated with increased prevalence of chronic diseases like dementia. Therapies for AD offer temporary and uncertain improvements in the well-being of individuals, and none of the approved drugs can modify the course of the disease advancement. Thus, the magnitude of the affected population and lack of suitable and effective treatment offers an incredible opportunity for drug manufacturers. However, identification of the primary reasons and mechanisms involved in AD are is limited. Drug manufacturers have been unable to validate significant clinical benefits of treatment for a numerous of new compounds due to strict regulations. One of the significant trend observed in this market is collaboration of the existing players. Precisely, diagnostic technology companies are carefully trying to bring about effective biomarker technologies to support and improve the drug development process for potential drug candidates which is further expected to propel the demand.
The global Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.
This report studies the Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include
Namenda
Aricept
Exelon
Solanezumab
Gantenerumab
Verubecestat
Pfizer
Eisai
Actavis
Lundbeck
Daiichi Sankyo
Novartis
TauRx
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Biomarkers
Cholinesterase inhibitors
NMDA receptor antagonists
Brain imaging
Blood tests
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Drugs Market
Diagnostics Market
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Raw material suppliers
Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
Importers and exporters
Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
Trade associations and industry bodies
End-use industries
