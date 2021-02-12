Global Amorphous Silicon Thin-Film Solar Cell Industry Professional Report 2019
In this report, the Global Amorphous Silicon Thin-Film Solar Cell Industry Professional Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Amorphous Silicon Thin-Film Solar Cell Industry Professional Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-amorphous-silicon-thin-film-solar-cell-industry-professional-report-2019
A thin-film solar cell is a second generation solar cell that is made by depositing one or more thin layers, or thin film (TF) of photovoltaic material on a substrate, such as glass, plastic or metal. An amorphous silicon thin-film solar cell (a-Si) consists of thin layer of photovoltaic material (amorphous silicon) deposited on a substrate such as glass, plastic or metal.
Amorphous silicon is attractive as a solar cell material because it’s an abundant, non-toxic material. It requires a low processing temperature and enables a scalable production upon a flexible, low-cost substrate with little silicon material required. Due to its bandgap of 1.7 eV, amorphous silicon also absorbs a very broad range of the light spectrum, that includes infrared and even some ultraviolet and performs very well at weak light. This allows the cell to generate power in the early morning, or late afternoon and on cloudy and rainy days, contrary to crystalline silicon cells, that are significantly less efficient when exposed at diffuse and indirect daylight.
The global Amorphous Silicon Thin-Film Solar Cell market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Amorphous Silicon Thin-Film Solar Cell volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Amorphous Silicon Thin-Film Solar Cell market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Masdar
Tianwei SolarFilms
Astronergy
Sunfilm
Sharp
Bosch Solar
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Industrial
Commercial
Civil
Others
Segment by Application
Lamps
Chargers
Pest Controller
Power Stations
Curtain Wall
