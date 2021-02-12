In this report, the Global Annatto Growth Potential 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Annatto Growth Potential 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-annatto-growth-potential-2019



Annatto is an orange-red condiment and food coloring derived from the seeds of the achiote tree. It is often used to impart a yellow or orange color to foods, but sometimes also for its flavor and aroma. The color of annatto comes from various carotenoid pigments, mainly bixin and norbixin, found in the reddish waxy coating of the seeds.

Annatto is a kind of natural colors that will replace all chemical origin raw materials with eco-sustainable natural solutions. Annatto is, for the most part, commercially grown for its dye product. Virtually any yellow or orange food product may be successfully colored with annatto, which also acts as an antioxidant and can often improve the stability of a product. Annatto is especially suited for coloring dairy products such as cheese, ice cream and yogurt, and finds further applications in popcorn (oil/butter), confectionary products, snack foods, dry mixes and soft drinks.

Annatto is extracted from the orange coloured outer coat surrounding the seeds of the shrub Bixa orellana. This plant is native to South America, India, East Africa, the Caribbean and Philippines. Two types of commercial annatto of different shades are available: an oil soluble extract containing bixin, and a water soluble extract containing norbixin as major pigment.

World consumption, estimated at about 654 MT of annatto in 2011, has been rapidly enhanced to 789 MT per year in 2015. Out of this 24.2% from North America, 21.92% from Europe and 18.40% from Japan in 2015, the global annatto consumption market is led by North America. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of annatto are concentrated in DDW, Hansen, FMC, WILD Flavors, Kalsec, Vinayak Ingredients, Aarkay Food Products, AICACOLOR, Biocon del Peru, Zhongda Biological and Guangzhou Qianyi.

In application, annatto downstream is wide and recently annatto has acquired increasing significance in various fields of food dye industry, fabric industry, cosmetic industry and others. Globally, the annatto market is mainly driven by growing demand for natural and ecofriendly dyes. Food industry accounts for nearly 60.93% of total downstream consumption of annatto in global.

In the future, annatto production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of annatto is estimated to be 942 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The global Annatto market is valued at 47 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 50 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Annatto volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Annatto market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DDW

Hansen

FMC

WILD Flavors

Kalsec

Vinayak Ingredients

Aarkay Food Products

AICACOLOR

Biocon del Peru

Zhongda Biological

Guangzhou Qianyi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oil-Soluble Annatto

Water-Soluble Annatto

Emulsified Annatto

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Natural Fabric Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-annatto-growth-potential-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com