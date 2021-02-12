In this report, the Global APET Film Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global APET Film Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

APET (Amorphous-polyethylene terephthalate) film is thermoplastic film which is produced by the extrusion processing of Polyethylene Terephthalate (APET) copolymer, a kind of thermoplastic polyester. APET Film is one kind of amorphous thermal plastics, which is composed of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen elements. It will not produce toxic gases in the process of APET incineration. Instead, the product of complete combustion includes only non-toxic steam and carbon dioxide gases.

MEA and China lead the production of APET for the time being. The two regions contributed about 50.09% production in 2016. Octal, Far Eastern New Century, Klöckner Pentaplast, Nan Ya Plastics, etc. are leaders in the APET industry. In fact, many manufacturer engaged in the production of APET have extended their industry chain actively. From the raw materials to the downstream products, many companies have developed related business in order to promote their business development.

There is no doubt that PTA and MEG price fluctuations influence the price change of APET film largely. Also, more and more capacity of APET film has been released in the past few years. Downward price trend of raw materials (Especially As the amount of recycle PET increases, the usage volume of PET decreases) as well as intensified competition insider the industry will drive APET price to go down further in the near term. Also, profit of the whole industry is predicted to show the same trend as well.

The global APET Film market is valued at 4520 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on APET Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall APET Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

OCTAL

Klöckner Pentaplast

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers

Toray

Retal

K.P.TECH

Folienwerk Wolfen

Vitasheet

Plastirol

Polyone

TAE Kwang

Far Eastern New Century

Nan Ya Plastics

Evergreen Plastics

YuanFang Plastic

Zhongtian Sheet

Hongde Plastic

Jinfeng New Material

Jin Baoli Technology

Dongji Plastic

Tianheng New Material

Shanghai SK New Materials

Kunshan Zlan Electronic Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

APET Sheet

APET Roll

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Consumer Goods

Other

