Global Architectural LED Products Market Research and Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Architectural LED Products Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Architectural LED Products Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
LEDs have many advantages over incandescent light sources, including lower energy consumption, longer lifetime, improved physical robustness, smaller size, and faster switching. Additionally, LED lighting fixtures emit nearly 90% lesser heat than its predecessor.
Some of the key factors driving the demand in the global architectural LED products market are: radical rate of infrastructural development in a number of emerging economies, government initiatives and regulations to promote the usage of products that are energy efficient, and growing awareness among consumers regarding long life-span and other benefits of these products. On the other hand, substantial initial cost and increasing consumer inclination towards other lighting technology products are a few restraints hindering the prosperity of the architectural LED products market. Nevertheless, the lead analyst suggests that tie-ups with construction companies and real estate builders will provide for chunk of opportunities in the near future.
The global Architectural LED Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Architectural LED Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Architectural LED Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Philip Electronics
Cree Corporation
Osram Opto
Digital Lumens
GE
Toshiba Corp
Dialight
Cooper Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Solar Products
Conventional Products
Segment by Application
Cove Lighting
Wall Washing
In-Ground
Others
