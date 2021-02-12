In this report, the Global AS Interface Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global AS Interface Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

AS Interface is a globally standardized industrial networking solution that links sensors and actuators to a controller over a common data transmission path. It is an open technology supported by various automation vendors and leading manufacturers of sensors and actuators worldwide. The construction of AS Interface consists of four components which are, the network master in form of a gateway, number of network slaves which are input and output modules, a power supply to enable communication between master and slaves, and the yellow AS-Interface cable for wiring infrastructure. The master with gate-way function controls the system and initiates data exchange, manages communication with the slaves, with each slave having a unique address and informs the PLC, making it a deterministic networking solution.

Rise in adoption of process automation and safety standards in process industry, simple and quick installation of AS-Interface system with a minimum number of cables, safer transmission of data and power compared to wired devices and support from the government for the adoption of industrial automation in various industries are some factors driving the growth of AS Interface market.

However, factors such as impact on infrastructure related investments due to declining prices of oil and gas restrain the growth of AS Interface Market.

The global AS Interface market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on AS Interface volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AS Interface market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bihl+Wiedemann

Pepperl+Fuchs

Siemens

ABB

Emerson Electric

IFM Electronic

Valmet Corporation

Schneider Electric

PHOENIX CONTACT

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

AS-i Master/Gateway

AS-i Power Supply

AS-i Cable

As-i Slave

Segment by Application

Material Handling

Building Automation

Drive Control

Others

