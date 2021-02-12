In this report, the Global Beryllium Hydroxide Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Beryllium Hydroxide Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Beryllium hydroxide, Be(OH)2, is an amphoteric hydroxide, dissolving in both acids and alkalis. Beryllium Hydroxide is a white powder or crystalline (sand like solid).It is used in the production of beryllium and beryllium oxide. Beryllium (Be) is used as an alloy, oxide or metal in electronic components, electrical components, aerospace applications, defense applications, and other Applications.

USA is a key manufacturer of beryllium hydroxide who accounts for about 59.96% capacity market share in 2014. Meanwhile, it is also the largest consumer of beryllium hydroxide, accounting for 44.79% market share in 2014.

Compared with the international market, Chinese beryllium hydroxide still has a certain performance gap with company such as Materion Corporation. Chinese beryllium hydroxide manufacturers should be dedicated to improving their technology to promote the beryllium hydroxide industry development in domestic market. Moreover, these manufacturers can also be active to extend the beryllium hydroxide downstream industries, which can provide good support to their beryllium hydroxide businesses’ development.

The global Beryllium Hydroxide market is valued at 370 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 390 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Beryllium Hydroxide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beryllium Hydroxide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Materion

ULBA

Hunan Nonferrous Beryllium

FHBI

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Technical Grade Beryllium Hydroxide

Refined Grade Beryllium Hydroxide

Segment by Application

Beryllium Oxide

Beryllium Metal

