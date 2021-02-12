Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films is a stretched polypropylene film which provides outstanding strength, rigidity, transparency and gloss on top of superior moisture roof properties.

First, the biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) industry concentration is not high. In the United States, even some big name companies also produce BOPP film, most of the market was taken by large number small manufacturers. Some of the big companies in United States include Treofan, Toray, Jindal and Oben.

Second, all manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufacturers can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Third, the import and export percent of this industry is not high，because some international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments.

The Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films, presents the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Gettel Group

Taghleef

Toray Plastics

Profol

Uflex Ltd.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Ampacet Corporation

Manucor

Dunmore Corporation

INNOVIA

Jindal Poly

Vibac

Treofan

SIBUR

Impex Global

FlexFilm

FuRong

Braskem

Kinlead Packaging

FSPG

Guofeng Plastic

Tatrafan

Hongqing Packing Material

Wolff LDP

Brückner Maschinenbau

Huayi Plastic

Market Segment by Product Type

BOPP Metalized Film

BOPP Matt Film

BOPP Anti-static Film

BOPP Anti-fogs Film

BOPP Heat-sealable Film

Other

Market Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Electrical & Electronics

Other

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

