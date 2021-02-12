Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global BOPP Films for Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global BOPP Films for Packaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
BOPP films have even lower density than Polypropylene. The low density leads to higher yield than films of other plastics. This permits BOPP films to be more cost effective than substitutes. Additionally, the rising demand for an enhanced shelf life of food products has resulted in a greater demand for high moisture barriers in packaging films. This is further projected to boost sales of BOPP films for packaging in the coming years.
Regions such as Western Europe and North America embody the mature markets for BOPP packaging films. Nevertheless, the global market has been perceiving outstanding growth in emerging economies such as China and India fueled by the expansion of the flexible packaging industry in these countries. Moreover, other Asian countries such as Vietnam and Myanmar have been experiencing strong growth in their flexible packaging industries. This is likely to facilitate the growth of the Asia Pacific BOPP films for packaging market over the course of the forecast period. The rising preference for flexible packaging solutions can be attributed to the growing desire for convenience packaging among several industries.
Global BOPP Films for Packaging market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for BOPP Films for Packaging.
This report researches the worldwide BOPP Films for Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.
This study categorizes the global BOPP Films for Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
BOPP Films for Packaging Breakdown Data by Type
BOPP Anti-fogs Film
BOPP Heat-sealable Film
Other
BOPP Films for Packaging Breakdown Data by Application
Food & Beverage
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Electrical & Electronics
Other
BOPP Films for Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
BOPP Films for Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global BOPP Films for Packaging capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key BOPP Films for Packaging manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BOPP Films for Packaging :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
