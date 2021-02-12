Global Ceramic Frit Market Share and Growth 2019
In this report, the Global Ceramic Frit Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ceramic Frit Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ceramic-frit-market-share-and-growth-2019
Frit is a ceramic composition formed by fusing inorganic materials into a glass by heating them in smelters and quenching them in water. Frits are the main component of nearly all ceramic glazes and are present in many compositions of different materials where a glass face is needed, even if only as a binder. The multiple applications, and various baking methods of the products which are used, under different names, have made it so that over the years the Frits family has gained numerous members, many of them very different between themselves.
As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Ceramic Frit industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Ceramic Frit industry, the current demand for Ceramic Frit product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Ceramic Frit products on the market do not sell well; Industrial Naphthalene’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Ceramic Frit industry, low-end product has excess capacity, high-end product is in short supply.
The global Ceramic Frit market is valued at 1330 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1790 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ceramic Frit volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ceramic Frit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ferro
Colorobbia
Esmalglass-Itaca
QuimiCer
Torrecid Group
TOMATEC
Johnson Matthey
Fusion Ceramics
T&H GLAZE
Yahuang Glazing
Ruihua Chemical
TAOGU YOULIAO
Zhengda Glaze
HUACI GLZAE
BELIEF GLAZE
HEHE GLAZE
LianXing Ceramic Frit
DAYU GLAZE
Fuxing Ceramic
KEJIE GLAZE
Bingkun Tengtai
ZONRE Glaze
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Leaded Frit
Lead-free Frit
Segment by Application
Produce Ceramic Glazes
Application II
