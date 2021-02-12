Global Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application
In this report, the Global Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Summary
Circulating tumor cells are significantly useful in determining the status of disease progression rate and projection of therapy needed for tumor eradication. Further development of various tumor markers that can be used along with companion diagnostics to diagnose or monitor various forms of cancer are expected to boost usage rates of CTC tests in the coming years.
Circulating tumor cell detection test possesses the ability to detect, quantify, and analyze tumor cells in the blood of cancer patients. It includes enrichment, detection and analysis of the detected circulating tumor cells. Circulating tumor cells tests are applicable in the characterization of tumor cells through biochemical marker analysis. CTC isolation, detection, and molecular characterization systems find investigational application in prostate, breast, colon, head, neck, skin, lung, and pancreatic cancer
Growing incidences oncology diseases and the introduction of novel biotechnological methods that enable the isolation and quantitation of circulating tumor cells. Furthermore, other factors like early disease diagnosis, cost savings on multiple treatments, drug safety, patient compliance, and optimization of therapies are attributive for rising demand for the preventive medicine, thus influencing the demand for CTC tests.
On course of the forecast period it is expected that over 150 companion diagnostic on-label combinations and a range of personalized therapeutic drugs under clinical trials and development pipelines based on companion diagnostics. The level of adoption of companion diagnostics is expected to significantly increase after these obtain complete FDA approval and are commercialized fully.
The global Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market was 4990 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 10100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2019 and 2025.
This report studies the Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include
Janssen Diagnostics
Advanced Cell Diagnostics
Aviva Biosciences
Biocept Inc
Biofluidica Inc.
CellTraffix Inc.
Clearbridge BioMedics Pte Ltd
Epic Sciences Inc.
Fluxion Biosciences Inc.
ScreenCell
Silicon Biosystems
Sysmex Corporation
Greiner Bio-One GmbH
AdnaGen AG
Apocell Inc
Biocep Ltd
Canopus Bioscience Ltd
Creatv Microtech Inc
Ikonisys Inc
IV Diagnostics Inc
Miltenyi Biotech GmbH
Nanostring Technologies Inc
Rarecells Diagnostics.
Vitatex Inc
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
CTC Enrichment
CTC Detection
CTC Analysis
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Tumorigenesis research
EMT biomarkers development
Cancer stem cell research
Others
